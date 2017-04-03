2 people arrested in connection with overnight Bristol garbage fires

BRISTOL — Two men were arrested in Bristol Monday in connection with garbage cans that were set on fire.

Early Monday morning, Bristol police responded to calls of the trash inside the city-owned garbage containers on fire. Witnesses told police they saw a gray diesel truck leaving the area. Police said they were able to locate the pickup truck which matched the witnesses’ description.

James Casner and Terence Conlon were taken into custody.

Casner, 18 of Cheshire, was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the third degree.

Conlon, 21 of Bristol, was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the third degree.