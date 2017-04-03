× 5-year-old shot in Boston; Police say father was the target

BOSTON — A 5-year-old boy was shot in Boston Sunday night, according to FOX25.

Police said they are looking for two black men they said fired multiple shots from a silver vehicle in the area of 12 Copeland Street at around 9:30 p.m.

The father was the intended target, but instead, the child was hit in the lower back, according to police.

Police said the boy was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“If people aren’t outraged by this, I don’t know what gets you upset,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said. “We need to step up. We have way too many shootings and people who know who did it.

