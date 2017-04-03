× Adult, 2 juvenile suspects arrested in Wolcott car break-ins

WOLCOTT — Police arrested three people in connection with several car break-ins at a condo complex.

Wolcott Police were called to the condo complex at 12 Wolf Hill Road Friday night around 10 p.m. for a report of three suspicious people in hooded sweatshirts trying to get into cars in the parking lot. Officers said they saw a vehicle leaving the complex with its headlights off and pulled it over. Police said the three people in the truck matched the description that had been called in.

Police said one of the suspects had a Garmin GPS device that was later reported stolen from a vehicle from inside the complex. It was discovered that several other vehicles in the complex had been entered and rummaged through. One suspect later told police they were going into vehicles to steal items.

Giovanni Mizla, 21, of Waterbury was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny, burglary and larceny. He was held on a $1,000 bond and and appeared Monday in Waterbury Superior Court. Police said both juvenile suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny, given a court date and released to their parents.

The vehicle the suspects were operating was owned by Giovanni’s step-father according to police.