Blind Glastonbury teen stuns and inspires with her powerful voice

GLASTONBURY -- At just 13-years-old, Paige Dury has never met a challenge she couldn't handle. She may not be able to see, but in sharing her story she's hoping others never lose sight of their goals, and never give up hope for the future.

Paige, of Glastonbury, Connecticut can't see the smiles on people faces when they hear her incredible voice, but she knows they're there. The cheers and claps of the crowd of thousands at a recent Hartford Wolf Pack game tells it all.

"Singing makes me feel happy, and I love making people feel something when I sing, and then the reaction that people give me at the end makes it worth it too like it makes me want to do it more because people are enjoying it," she said.

Paige was born blind, but she's never let it slow her down. Her parents taught her early on that she wasn’t allowed to use not seeing as an excuse.

“If you can't do something it's because you don't like it or you've tried it and you’re not successful at it and don't want to do it. It can't because 'I can't see.' That can't be the reason for not doing something," said Paige’s mom, Heather Drury.

The spunky teen plays three instruments and has already performed at more than 50 events! Quite the accomplishments at just 13, but Paige admits that living without her sight can be difficult and sometimes frustrating and challenging. But we all face challenges, and Paige says you don't need your sight to see yourself succeed.

"Don't let your challenges bring you down you have to win over your challenges and do what you can," she said. "Don’t let your challenges turn you into a different person and make you seem not as good, because you can be as good you can overcome them. You can never give up hope!"

To find out about upcoming performances, you can follow Paige here.

We also did a quick lightning round of questions with Paige. Here are some fun facts!