× Car and motorcycle crash on Hartford Turnpike in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Torrington that happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened on the Hartford Turnpike and involved a motorcyclist and a car. The the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Lifestar was called but later canceled.

The road is closed as police are on the scene investigating.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.