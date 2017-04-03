Connecticut hospital employees removed from job during investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN – An investigation is underway into alleged patient abuse at Connecticut Valley Hospital.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is looking into allegations of patient abuse by staff at the Whiting Forensic Division.

According to a spokesperson, eleven staff members have been removed from their duties, pending investigation results.

The DMHAS would not provide specifics about what was reported or when the investigation began.

Whiting Forensic Division is a maximum security section of CVH consisting of 106 maximum security beds and 141 enhanced security beds.

Whiting often serves people who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity for crimes including murder.

According to a spokesperson, if the allegations of abuse are proved true, employees can face discipline which can include dismissal from State Service.

DMHAS Spokesperson Mary Kate Mason wrote in a statement:

“The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is currently investigating allegations of patient abuse by staff at Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital. The staff who are the subjects of the investigation have been removed from their duties pending the results of the investigation. The Department takes allegations of abuse very seriously and is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, the employees will go through the appropriate disciplinary process, and may be subject to discipline up to and including dismissal from state service.”

