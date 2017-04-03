× Convention Center investigating after people fall ill following Conn. Music Educators Assoc. conference

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Convention Center is investigating after multiple people fell ill following a weekend conference.

“The Connecticut Convention Center is aware of the reported illnesses of attendees at the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Conference,” a statement released Monday said.

The CMEA conference ran from Thursday, March 30, through Saturday April 1.

Convention Center staff are working with the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and CMEA to investigate the situation.

“The health and safety of our guests has always been our highest priority and we will remain in full cooperation with the health department,” said Annika Deming, spokesperson for the Convention Center.

The Department of Health confirmed that some students became sick, but did not say how many.

