Drivers should expect delays as Glastonbury roundabout construction begins

GLASTONBURY — Heads up! Construction of a new roundabout, or rotary, in Glastonbury is kicking off this week.

If you drive in the area of Hebron Avenue and the New London Turpike, expect some delays. The project will be in two phases.

The first phase includes removing nearby vegetation, utility work, and widening the intersection. For several weeks, drivers should expect areas of the shoulder and some lanes to be closed. No detours are expected until the end of this month.

When the second phase of the project starts, there will be a temporary closure of a 200 foot section of New London Turnpike on the north side of Hebron Avenue for reconstruction. Traffic will follow a signed detour around this area using Welles Street, Main Street, and Hebron Avenue. There will still be access to businesses and driveways in the project area.

Anybody with questions is asked to contact the Town of Glastonbury Department of Physical Services at (860) 652-7736.