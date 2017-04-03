× Explosion at metro station in Russia kills 10, injures 50

At least 10 people were killed in an explosion at a metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia on Monday, and around 50 others were injured, the St. Petersburg governor’s office said, in the incident that has forced the shutdown of the entire metro system.

“A blast occurred at Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, several people have been injured,” a local law enforcement source said, adding that there was smoke.

The explosion may have been an act of terror, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that investigators were looking into all possible causes. One of the blasts came from a device that appeared to be filled with shrapnel.

“People were bleeding, their hair burned,” a witness told Russia’s Life News. “My girlfriend was in the next car that exploded. She said that he began to shake. When she came out, she saw that people were mutilated.”

Putin offered condolences to the families of the victims. He was visiting the city Monday and was expected to hold talks with the president of Belarus later in the day.

Images of the car shows the facade had been ripped off, while others showed passengers running from the site at the station filled with smoke.

“According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion,” a source told TASS, noting the exact number of victims was still being established.

“At the moment there are about 50 injured, doctors are working with them. The number of ambulances there at the moment is 17, it will increase,” said the governor’s press secretary, Andrei Kibitov.

Putin is talking to the FSB security services about the investigation, according to state media. He said he was not ruling out any causes behind the explosion.

“The reasons for the explosion are unknown, so it’s too early to talk about it. The investigation will show what happened,” Putin said, beginning a meeting with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. “Naturally, we always consider all options — both domestic and criminal, primarily incidents of a terrorist nature.”

St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-biggest city.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.