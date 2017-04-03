× Free Cone Day: How to get yours from Ben & Jerry’s

GLASTONBURY — I scream, you scream, who wants free ice cream?

Ben & Jerry’s annual Free Cone Day is back!

“Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s, you’re showing us how much you care. We love you too, and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!” the company said on their website. “Free Cone Day is being celebrated in Scoop Shops around the world, and we’ll be giving away free ice cream at a host of locations between 12pm and 8pm!”

In Connecticut, there are Ben & Jerry’s locations in Glastonbury, West Hartford, South Windsor, Canton, New Haven, Clinton, and at both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos.