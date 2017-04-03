× Hope the dog could be released from vet later this week

BRANFORD — Hope the dog had made marked improvements and could be released from the vet to the shelter later this week.

Hope, was found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6. According to her caregivers, she is acting more like a normal dog now, playing with balls and other toys.

An update posted Monday evening on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page, said Hope was drinking, and eating smaller, easily digestible meals. “The goal for this week is to have Hope be released from the vets by the end of the week. She will still require 2 to 3 vet visits per week but she would not require 24 hour care any longer,” said the shelter’s post on Facebook.

If she continues to improve, the shelter expects Hope will be able to receive visitors at the shelter. She’s still a little skittish, according to the shelter.