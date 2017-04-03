Mostly sunny today but rain is on the way for tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sunshine is back for Monday,and we're heading for temperatures near 60 again.

Sunshine will dominate for a second day in a row, with light southerly winds but clouds roll in Monday night, in advance of another wave of big rain pushing through on Tuesday.

Wednesday is dry, and Thursday brings another unstable weather pattern that may keep rain in the picture for Thursday, and through the start of the weekend.

Monday: Early sun, giving way to increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing at night. High: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Rain. Highs 48-55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain developing by evening. Highs 50s.

Friday: Rain and wind. High: 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a scattered showers. High: 50s

