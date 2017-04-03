× Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with minivan in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A serious motorcycle crash happened in Torrington on Monday morning.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan and police said multiple people were taken to the hospital. Lifestar was called but later canceled.

North Elm Street at Norwood Street is closed while police remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.