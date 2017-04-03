New Britain police asking for public’s help after finding 2 emaciated dogs

NEW BRITAIN — Officers are investigating what happened to two emaciated dogs found about a week apart in the city.

New Britain authorities said the two dogs, a brindle and a blonde, were dumped in separate locations, about a week apart. They said both dogs were extremely emaciated and the brindle may have been struck by a car after being abandoned.

The dogs were probably kenneled for most of their life with very little nutrition and were found soaked in their own urine and feces, said authorities. They have very little information on where these dogs were before being dumped. They said the brindle will make a full recovery and has already been adopted by a veterinary staff member . The blonde dog just came in this weekend and is recovering.

Anyone with information should call 860-826-3079 or email pkeller@newbritainct.gov. Officials said if residents know of anyone who is keeping dogs in this kind of condition, to report it.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.