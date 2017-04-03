× New Haven police to be outfitted with body cameras by June

NEW HAVEN – By the end of June, New Haven police officers will be equipped with 450 body cameras.

The department will purchase the cameras after participating in a state-funded pilot program which was well received.

Mayor Toni Harp and police officials are in favor of the proposal. The City’s Board of Alders passed a resolution in 2016 in support of body cameras for the police force.

The city will apply with the state’s Office of Policy and Management for full reimbursement from the state. If the city applies after June 30, they will be only eligible for partial reimbursement.