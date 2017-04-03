× Sox-Yanks rivalry still thrives in Connecticut as new season opens

HARTFORD — The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees doesn’t stop on the field — fans are the ones who make the rivalry special.

As the Sox open their season Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, and the Yanks get ready for their opener Tuesday against Tampa, fans get ready to renew their rivalry here in Connecticut.

According to a 2016 Quinnipiac University poll, Yankees fans dominate more Connecticut counties than Red Sox fans.

“Anything Red Sox-Yankees is always tremendous fun,” said FOX61 Sports Director Rich Coppola. “It’s the greatest rivalry in all of sports, let alone baseball, and being a part of it all these years – well, there’s nothing better.”