State Police K-9s receive donated protective vests

MIDDLETOWN — Two Connecticut State Police K-9s will soon be safer on the job with new protective body armor.

The state police pups, German Shepherd K-9 Ugo and Bloodhound K-9, Texas, will each get a bullet and stab protection vest.

Each vest weighs roughly five pounds and costs around $2,000.

The K-9 were afforded their new gear thanks to charitable donations made to Vested Interest in K-9s.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 partners. Through private and corporate donations, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has

provided more than 1,600 protective vests in 49 states at a cost of more than $1.5 million.

You can learn more or make a donation of your own here.