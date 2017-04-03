Tuesday will be a real soaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s two and done for the sunshine streak. Clouds are slowly returning to the region, in advance of a two part system that will come together to bring Connecticut a good soaking on Tuesday.

A few light showers overnight will ramp up quickly Tuesday, with the potential for heavy rain for the early morning hours. We’ll keep an eye on both the am and pm commute, as stronger storms will likely slow things down.

The forecast calls for heavy rain amounts in the gauge Tuesday, with highs near 50. Sun returns Wednesday for one day, before an unsettled weather pattern returns to last the work week and Saturday.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Rain. Highs 48-55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain developing by evening. Highs 50s.

Friday: Rain and wind. High: 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a scattered showers. High: 50s

