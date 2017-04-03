White House releases official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday announced the release of the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence at the White House.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump said.

The First Lady was born in Slovenia in 1970. She married Donald Trump in January 2005. In March of 2006 they welcomed their son, Barron William Trump.

The portrait is posted on the White House website with a link to her bio.

In 2006, Melania Trump proudly became a citizen of the United States of America. She is the second First Lady born outside of the United States. The first was Louisa Adams, wife to John Quincy Adams, the nation’s sixth president.