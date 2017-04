BRANFORD — Police are looking for three suspects wanted for an ATM robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Branford police said three black males robbed an ATM employee for significant amounts of cash on 150 West Main Street. Police said the victim was filling up the ATM at the time of the robbery.

Police looking to identify vehicle in Robbery of ATM employee at 150 West Main Street. Suspects = 3 Black Males pic.twitter.com/xtBtyMXy0G — Geoff Morgan (@Cpt_G_Morgan) April 4, 2017

No additional details have been released at this time.