× Activists march for $15 per hour wage in Hartford

HARTFORD — Thousands of workers, racial justice activists and clergy gathered for a march in Hartford Tuesday for an increased minimum wage.

They called for a fight against racism and a $15 an hour minimum wage for all working people.

The rallies took place across 24 cities and are the beginning of a wave rallies that are set to come in the following weeks, calling attention to immigrant rights, climate change, and tax policy.

The protests concluded with a national moment of silence to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march concluded at Community Health Services.