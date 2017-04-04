× Bradley Airport gives vacationers a heads-up for busy travel week

WINDSOR LOCKS — It’s officially Spring Break season and Bradley International Airport is helping vacationers prepare for a busy travel week. The second-largest airport in New England is anticipating a 30 percent increase in passengers from April 5 though April 9.

Airport authorities want travelers to know that planning ahead can make their flying experience easier and more enjoyable. They say passengers flying domestically should arrive to the airport at least 90 minutes before their departure time for check-in and TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should arrive 3 hours before departure.

Bradley International Airport is offering passengers some these tips:

Confirm your flight status. If you plan to park your car, research the lot nearest to your terminal. Prepare for security by making sure you have a valid ID and your boarding pass handy. You can speed the screening process along by removing laptops from your carry-on bag. Follow the carry-on liquids rule. All of your beauty needs such as sun block and hairspray must be 3.4 ounces or less and placed inside a single quart-size plastic bag. Tweet or Facebook Message AskTSA for live help with all of your travel questions. Call TSA Cares if you or a fellow traveler needs assistance because of a disability or medical condition. This must be done 72 hours prior to flying.