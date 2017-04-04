× Drivers stranded in Stratford due to heavy rains, flooded roads

STRATFORD — Heavy rains and flooding in Stratford Tuesday morning resulted in some drivers needing to be rescued, according to police.

Police said Bruce Avenue and Seymour Street are both closed due to the flooding, and Surf Avenue has one lane open.

Police said here have been no reports of injuries but one car had to be towed from the flood water.

Police said the peak of the flooding was at around 9:30 a.m. and hope the flooding will subside once the tide goes out.

Heavy rain came down overnight. A second batch arrives Tuesday night and again on Thursday.

To get the latest forecast on any rain coming later this week, click here.