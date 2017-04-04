× First baseball game at Dunkin Donuts Park features UHart, QU – not Yard Goats

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats announced Tuesday that they will host a college baseball game at their new Dunkin Donuts Park prior to their season opener.

The game will feature two Division I teams in the University of Hartford Hawks and the Quinnipiac University Bobcats.

This match up is the first of two on the year between both teams.

The team is calling this a “soft opening” which allows the Yard Goats staff and new employees to familiarize themselves with Dunkin’ Donuts Park before the Yard Goats season kicks off on April 13.

“We are delighted to have two terrific baseball programs help us prepare for the Yard Goats season opener with a Division I NCAA college baseball game at Dunkin Donuts Park,” said Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall. “The University of Hartford and Quinnipiac University game will allow our staff a dress rehearsal while the Hawks and Bobcats can take advantage of playing in one of America’s great minor league ballparks.”

The showdown between UHart and Quinnipiac takes place on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628) or at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets will be $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.