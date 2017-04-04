× Former Putnam Little League president accused of sexual assault

PUTNAM — The former Putnam Little League president was arrested on sexual assault charges Monday.

Kyle Aldrich, 33, who resigned over the weekend, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

The organization said Saturday in a statement posted on the website:

Dear Parents, Friends, Sponsors, and Affiliates of Putnam Little League, The board would like to announce the immediate resignation of Kyle Aldrich, Putnam Little League President. Reggie Fowler will be taking over as President effective immediately. As a board we assure you that the safety of the children in this organization and the integrity of our mission is our utmost priority and supersedes all else.

Aldrich was arrested without incident near his home Friday just before 4:30 p.m. and taken to the Putnam Police Department.

He posted $150,000 bail and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.