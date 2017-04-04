× ‘Free Kato and Kleo’ is the message of Hartford protestors

HARTFORD — Peaceful protests were held Monday for two dogs on death row in Hamden.

Protesters gathered outside of federal court in Hartford in support of Kato and Kleo — two Rottweilers who attacked a woman back in 2012.

According to police, the dogs went after a 6-year-old girl and then bit the girl’s grandmother when she stepped in to save her.

That’s when neighbors hit the dogs with a baseball bat until they let go.

But a Facebook page in support of the dogs tells a different story.

The page claims the dogs got out of their gate, ran down the street, and then were immediately surrounded by a crowd of people who began beating them.

The dogs’ owner, Kim Miller, is appealing their death sentence.

This story has grabbed the attention of thousands of people.

The ‘Free Kato and Kleo’ Facebook page has more than 10,000 likes.