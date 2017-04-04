× ‘Great American Giveaway’ helps Hartford residents

HARTFORD — People gathered Tuesday for a free market in Hartford.

The goal was to help neighbors and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The “Great American Give Away” was hosted by the Connecticut Center for Non-Violence and Hartford Public Library.

The event sought to help families affected by hard economic times.

Neighbors were asked to donate items, such as dishware, clothing and accessories they no longer need.

Organizers hope giving and getting recycled goods wasn’t the only thing attendees took home.

Organizers say the giveaway was an example of how there’s plenty of resources to go around, a message that Dr. King strongly believed in.