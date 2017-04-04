× Hartford schools superintendent selection scheduled for tonight

HARTFORD — The Hartford Board of Education is scheduled to vote on a new schools superintendent during a special meeting at West Middle School Tuesday night.

The search committee said it has chosen to recommend Doctor Leslie Torres-Rodriguez for the position, but some on the committee feel like they have not been included in the process up until this point.

E-mails obtained by our media partners at the Hartford Courant show that when the committee announced it would back Torres-Rodriguez, one school board member said some people on the committee did not participate in the selection process. That board member sent her concerns to the search committee and board of education members. Torres-Rodriguez has currently been serving as interim superintendent since December.

Another finalist in the running for superintendent was Tim Sullivan, an administrator with the Capitol Region Education Council. Despite the controversy, he is asking his supporters not to protest, but to unite behind Torres-Rodriguez. Mayor Luke Bronin also voiced his agreement to unite behind the new school leader.

Before taking on her current role, Torres-Rodriguez was a district assistant superintendent, overseeing 11 schools.

That vote is expected to happen at 5:30 p.m.