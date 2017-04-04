× Malloy applauds Marine Corps contract for 200 Sikorsky CH-53K helicopters

HARTFORD — Governor Dan Malloy said Tuesday’s announcement that Sikorsky will build 200 new helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps was an exciting milestone for Sikorsky and for the state.

“Competition in today’s worldwide economic climate is fierce, and Connecticut has shown we remain a valued leader where businesses can access one of the most well educated, productive workforces and maintain a competitive edge well into the future,” said Malloy.

He said it was also about the supply chain companies and the thousands of employees around the state who will benefit.

Sikorsky is a division of Lockheed-Martin and is based in Stratford. The CH-53K is designed to lift heavy loads and duties like moving troops and search and rescue.