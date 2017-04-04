New Britain Police seeking owners of two abused and neglected dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Animal control officers are seeking information regarding two dogs that were found a week apart in separate parts of town.

The dogs showed signs of owner abuse, neglect, poor health, injuries, and emaciation.

One dog was found on April 1st near Fairview Cemetery wandering around while the other was found near Alton Brooks Way.

"You get disgusted. You get very disgusted," said Sgt. Paula Keller, Animal Control Officer with the New Britain Police Department. "We are looking for {the owners.} Obviously we'd like to find out why the dogs ended up in the condition that they did but they could be facing felony animal cruelty charges."

One dog has been adopted but the other will be available for adoption in a few days.

The New Britain Animal Shelter is also seeking monetary donations to help offset the costs of emergency vet care for the pups.

For more information on how to donate call 860-223-5021.

