× 13-year-old New Britain boy charged with robbing, beating delivery woman found lying in the road

NEW BRITAIN — Police said they have arrested a 13-year-old after finding a food delivery woman lying in the road with broken bones in her face in New Britain.

Emergency responders found the 45-year-old woman around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in front of an apartment building on Long Swamp Road with a cut on her forehead and swollen eyes.

Police said doctors at a hospital found numerous broken bones on her face that were not consistent with a fall and that she was missing money and personal items. She sustained permanent, life-altering injuries as a result of the assault, according to police.

On Monday, police arrested a 13-year-old from New Britain and charged him with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. Police said the teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone who has information about their investigation to call them at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips may be made on the Community Tip Line at (860) 826-3199 or online.