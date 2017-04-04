Pets of the Week – Bonnie and Percy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Looking to adopt a rabbit? Meet Percy and Bonnie! They are a bonded pair.

Percy is a little black Lionhead mix boy. He's about 10 months old, about 3.5 pounds, and the more outgoing or confident of the two.

Bonnie is a bigger white and brown lop-eared girl. She's almost 3 years old and over 5 pounds. She is shyer, but warms up to you. She had an eye infection when she came, but that vets were able to resolve it.

Both are spayed/neutered. They’re definitely curious! They will go to the back of their cage when you put them back in, but then come back to the front to see where you’re going!

They enjoy snuggling together and need to go home together because they are bonded. And they're litterbox trained!

For more information on Percy & Bonnie or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.