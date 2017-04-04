× Playground dedicated to Marathon Bombing survivor from Weston who died in 2016 car crash

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A new playground has been built in dedication to a Boston Marathon Bombing survivor who died in 2016.

Victoria McGrath, 23 of Weston, Connecticut was killed in a car crash while she was vacationing in Dubai. McGrath was 20 when she was injured in the bombing. She was seen in one of the many iconic photos from that tragic day. She was carried away from the scene by a firefighter and had serious injuries to her legs.

The Boston Globe described “hundreds of volunteers worked through the weekend’s rain, sleet, and snow” to build the playground which was unveiled Sunday in the Dorchester section of Boston. A large crowd as well McGrath’s parents gathered to celebrate the event.

“I know she’s in heaven with God, and that gives me a lot of comfort,” Jim McGrath told the crowd. After the dedication, he said that he and his wife believe the park is a beautiful memorial to their daughter.

The playground was built by the Where Angels Play Foundation, which also built playgrounds in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

