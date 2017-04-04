Recipe – Ricotta gnocchi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Executive Chef Shaun Golan of Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun came by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show us how to make ricotta gnochi!

Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables, Brown Butter and Whipped Goat Cheese

For the Gnocchi:

1 pound Ricotta Cheese, drained

2 Eggs

2oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1 Cup Flour

Combine ricotta, eggs and parmigiano in a mixing bowl. Add flour and mix until a dough starts to form. Wrap in plastic and chill in refrigerator for at least an hour, or overnight.

Clear a large space on your counter. Divide dough into 4 portions. Roll each into a rope, about 3/4 inch in diameter, dusting with more flour if it starts to stick. Cut into gnocchi and place in a single layer on a sheet tray, dusted with more flour. Store, wrapped in refrigerator until ready to use. These can also be frozen for up to 1 month.

For the Sauce:

Butter, as needed (Approx. 2oz per portion)

Lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Assorted green vegetables, blanched ahead of time:

Spring Peas

Asparagus

Broccoli Rabe

Fava Beans

Young Spinach

To Serve:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the gnocchi. In the meantime, assemble the sauce:

Heat the butter in a sauce pan until browned. Add lemon juice, and a splash of pasta cooking water. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook the gnocchi for approx. 3 minutes, or until they are floating and almost doubled in size.

Transfer to the butter, and add the vegetables. Toss to combine and heat through. Season the pasta again, and serve, topped with more grated cheese.