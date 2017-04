× State police investigating trooper involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — State Police are investigating a shooting at a motel Tuesday afternoon.

State police tweeted out that the incident happened at the Columbia Hop River Motel on Route 66 in Columbia. Police said one person was injured and is now in custody. They said no troopers were shot or injured.

An investigation is underway.

