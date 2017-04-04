Sunshine is coming back for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will hang around with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

We’ll bring back the sunshine for Wednesday. The sun will help to warm temperatures up into the 60 degree range for hump day!

Continuing our theme of bouncing back and forth, we then have another rain chance for Thursday. Showers may linger into Friday (and possibly even Saturday), but it looks like better weather fills in for much of the weekend. By next week, we’re seeing signs up a more significant warm-up. We’re talking highs up near 70!

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times, especially during the PM hours. Highs 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High: 50s.

Saturday: A scattered shower possible, but mainly dry and fairly pleasant. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: 60s.

