The Real Story sits down the Rep. John Larson

HARTFORD -- Connecticut Congressman John Larson discusses the committee investigations of Russian meddling in last year’s election, and possible coordination with President Trump associates. Also, the future of healthcare, after the failure of House Republicans to pass a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to use Facebook to announce his reintroduction of a bill to protect and improve the Social Security system.
