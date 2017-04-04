Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe still deciding when timing will be right for birth of her calf

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York said Monday night was another long night as they wait for April the Giraffe to decide just when to have her calf.

April remained off her grain again Monday, and wa toying with her hay and turning up her nose at lettuce, but she liked the vet’s carrot treat.

The giraffes at the loved the beautiful weather outdoors on Monday, the zookeepers said.

The videos were initially cut short as people flagged them as “sexually explicit.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours. Once the calf begins to show, it should be out in under an hour.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.