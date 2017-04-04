Yard Goats host media day ahead of season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- After several setbacks, the time is finally near to see the Hartford Yard Goats take the field in the newly built Dunkin' Donuts Park.

On Tuesday, the team held its media day, two days before they begin their 2017 season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 p.m. in Richmond, VA.

According to Baseball America rankings, Ryan McMahon, the Yard Goats, whose affiliation is the Colorado Rockies, have two of the Rockies' top 10 prospects in third baseman Ryan McMahon and pitcher Ryan Castellani.

McMahon finished the 2016 season with a .242 batting average, along with 12 homers and 75 RBI for the Yard Goats. Castellani finished last season with a 3.81 ERA in 26 games, recording a 7-8 record with 142 strikeouts for Modesto of the Advanced Class A California League last season.

The Yard Goats home opener is set for Thursday, April 13, where they play host to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

