Killingly man charged with assault after woman heard screaming for help

KILLINGLY — A Danielson man is facing criminal charges after police said he attacked and restrained a woman inside of a home.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, someone called police and said they could hear a woman screaming from a house nearby. When state police arrived, the woman said she had been pushed down, restrained and threatened.

The woman said she tried calling 911 but the phone was taken out of her hand and smashed on the ground. According to police, Todd Wakefield, 46, ran away before police arrived but later turned himself in.

Wakefield is charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, assault in the third degree, threatening and unlawful restraint.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on April 4.