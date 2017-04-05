Car drives into building in West Hartford, just missing a woman inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD - Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a car that drove into a building and just missed the home's occupant, .

Around 2:40 p.m., the car went into a row of apartments and damaged an exterior wall at 20 Starkel Rd. Officials said the driver said they confused the brake and gas pedals.

Officials on the scene said there was one person inside the building, and the car came to a stop right in front of her as she was laying on the bed.

No one was injured.