Chelsea Clinton makes an appearance at a Madison bookstore

MADISON — Lines wrapped around the block in Madison Wednesday night where hundreds of people were waiting to see former first daughter Chelsea Clinton at RJ Julia Booksellers.

Clinton was there to sign copies of her new book “It’s Your World.” The book aimed at children, is designed to give readers a better understanding of the world around them and encourages ideas for action.

Clinton, who currently serves as the vice-chairwoman for “The Clinton Foundation” did not make a speech or any political statements.