CT lawmakers propose internet privacy bill

HARTFORD -- Connecticut Democrats are pushing back against a bill signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The proposed bill repeals internet privacy rules that was put in place in the final days of the Obama administration.

Those rules prohibited internet service providers from selling information on you, The consumer. For example, your browsing history without your consent.

State senate Democrats responded Wednesday by announcing legislation that would do just that, in the wake of the president's repeal.

Republicans in congress argued the regulations place unfair restrictions on internet service providers, while web companies like Facebook, are able to use consumer data in advertising.