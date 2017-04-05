× Wake up with Audrey Kuchen as she welcomes FOX61 into her home!

HARTFORD — We’re so excited to welcome back Meteorologist Rachel Frank Wednesday – and Audrey Kuchen isn’t far behind!

You can catch Audrey right back here on FOX61 next week, but later today, we’re so glad to have our friend Rachel Frank back! Stay tuned this afternoon to see her return from maternity leave.

In the meantime, Audrey Kuchen is welcoming FOX61’s Good Day Connecticut into her home this morning for Wake Up Wednesday!

Send us your “Welcome back” videos to share, or leave us a message on our FOX61 Facebook page.