Hope the dog released from 24 hour veterinary care

BRANFORD — Hope the dog has been released from the vet to the shelter.

Hope, was found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6. According to her caregivers, she is acting more like a normal dog now, playing with balls and other toys.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said, as of Wednesday, she’s no longer under 24 hour care at the vet.

Hope will stay with the head nurse who’s been with her since the beginning of her ordeal.

If she continues to improve, the shelter expects Hope will be able to receive visitors at the shelter. She’s still a little skittish, according to the shelter.