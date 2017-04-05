New Haven boxer prepares for title match Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams last fought in July of last year. But, that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.

At Ring One Boxing in New Haven, Williams has been steadily climbing the boxing ladder. Right now, he is preparing for his biggest fight of his young career.

"I've been very focused and in great shape," said Williams. "This is my first 10-rounder so I'm calm, relaxed, I been here before plenty of times. But now, I'm fighting in a main event."

You heard right, Williams (12-0-1) will headline the main event on Friday, April 7 as he takes on Nick DeLomba (12-1) of Rhode Island at the Twin River Casino, RI.

"I've been there before. And this is his backyard so, I know he's going to bring his crowd, I'm going to bring my crowd too," said Williams.

It's not just cross the border bragging rights up for grabs, Williams and DeLomba will be fighting for the vacant WBC Welterweight Title.

"This is a big opportunity. This is huge for my career," said Williams. "Usually somebody gets this opportunity like 6-7 fights down the road. It's here now so we're going to take advantage of it."

Williams last match was against Antonio Chaves Fernandez on July 22, where he won by a unanimous decision.

In addition to training, Williams also got married and is expecting twins.