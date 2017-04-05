New Mexico man in custody after trooper-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — State Police have identified a suspect in what they are calling a “trooper-involved” shooting in Columbia .

On Tuesday just before 3 p.m state police said they went to the Hop River Motel at 152 Route 66 in Columbia, to investigate a suspicious incident.

They said that when they got there, they found a Pontiac Grand Am reported stolen out of New Mexico.

Police said they found the suspected driver, Jay Olson, 53, of New Mexico and as they approached him, he took off. Police said they chased him and he turned and pointed a gun at them, so police shot him.

Police said they provided first aid and arrested him. He was taken to Hartford Hospital for the evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Olsen was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer. Olson remains hospitalized and is being held on a $500,000.00 bail, according to police.

Police said the identities of the troopers are being withheld at this time and the trooper who shot her gun was placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.