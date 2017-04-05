Payless to close 5 stores in Connecticut
HARTFORD — Payless Shoe Source is planning on closing five stores in Connecticut after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
On Wednesday, the company announced the closing of the following stores in the state:
- Waterbury Plaza Waterbury
- Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield
- Sand Hill Plaza Newtown
- Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook
- Strawberry Hill Shopping Center, Norwalk
The company also announced that it will immediately close nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries, according to its website.
Payless is owned by two private equity groups, which bought the network of shoe stores in 2012.