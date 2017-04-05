Payless to close 5 stores in Connecticut

Payless courtesy Wikipedia

HARTFORD — Payless Shoe Source is planning on closing five stores in Connecticut after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, the company announced the closing of the following stores in the state:

The company also announced that it will immediately close nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.  It has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries, according to its website.

Payless is owned by two private equity groups, which bought the network of shoe stores in 2012.