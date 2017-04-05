× Payless to close 5 stores in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Payless Shoe Source is planning on closing five stores in Connecticut after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, the company announced the closing of the following stores in the state:

Waterbury Plaza Waterbury

Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield

Sand Hill Plaza Newtown

Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook

Strawberry Hill Shopping Center, Norwalk

The company also announced that it will immediately close nearly 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It has more than 4,400 stores in over 30 countries, according to its website.

Payless is owned by two private equity groups, which bought the network of shoe stores in 2012.