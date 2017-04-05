× Police investigating deadly shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting on King Street in Hartford’s South End Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Police were on King Street for several hours investigating and the road was closed but has since reopened.

Police said they were alerted by their “shotspotter” system, which recorded six shots in the area. A man was found in the driveway of 38 King St. He had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital at around 1:30 a.m.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and there is no word on a suspect.

It is the city’s 10th homicide.