HARTFORD -- Beginning at sunrise Thursday, April 6, U.S. and state flags across Connecticut and the country, will fly at Half-Staff to honor an American hero.

A sign of respect in memory of former U.S. Senator, Veteran, and Astronaut John Glenn. The proclamation came from President Donald Trump and Governor Dannel Malloy.

Flags are being lowered on the same day as Glenn's interment at Arlington National Cemetery. The pioneer died in December at the age of 95.

Flags should fly at half-staff on Thursday, April 6 in honor of former US Senator, veteran, & astronaut John Glenn: https://t.co/inXzVnrlny pic.twitter.com/XthcJmaEQ9 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) April 6, 2017